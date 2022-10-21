Police As VIP Security Guards Will Stop When I Become President – Tinubu

The All Progressive Congress presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, has vowed to reform the Nigerian Police Force to become more efficient if elected as president next year.

This was contained in the 80-page policy document, tagged “Renewed Hope 2023 – Action Plan for a Better Nigeria.”

On police reform, Tinubu wrote: “We shall boost the public confidence in the Nigeria Police Force and other internal security agencies by increasing recruitment and providing high-tech, non-lethal equipment with corresponding manpower development schemes.

“Police reform will be focused on positioning the institution to better deliver on its primary duties of community policing and maintaining law and order through crime fighting and prevention.

“Police personnel will be freed from extraneous duties such as VIP security and guard duties. VIP Security and provision of security for government buildings, installations and other critical assets will be transferred to The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps. The NSCDC shall be evaluated and reformed to be better integrated with our internal security apparatus.”