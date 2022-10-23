Portable Reacts To Claim His Wife Was Impregnated By DJ Chicken

Controversial Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola, widely known as Portable, has reacted to a claim by his erstwhile friend, DJ Chicken.

The Disc Jockey had earlier claimed that he had an affair with Portable’s wife and also impregnated her.

Portable urged his former friend to disclose which of his wives he had supposedly Impregnated.

He also told the DJ to publicly disclose whether he is the father of his first, second or last child.

Portable also added that he might be forced to get his boys to assault DJ Chicken once again like they did months ago.