Priscilla Ojo Disassociates Self From Alleged Viral Nude Video

Priscilla Ajoke Ojo, daughter of famous Nigerian Actress, Iyabo Ojo, has reacted to her rumoured leaked bedroom tape on Instagram.

Some days ago, a supposed leaked nude tape of her went viral, but she refused to comment on the video.

Priscilla took to her social media page to fire back at the accuser and disclosed that they didn’t have enough evidence on her.

According to her, they would have shown her face and birthmark if it was true.

She said: “So I heard a blog has my s*x tape, aww awwn, why don’t you show my face? Like? Show my face in the tape, let’s see.”

She further stated that not only can they not show her face, but they are also unaware of the birthmark behind her legs.

“Secondly, I have a birthmark at the back of my legs. Very big birthmark. So, try again.”