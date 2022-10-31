Qatar 2022: Paul Pogba To Miss World Cup Due To Injury

French midfielder Paul Pogba has suffered another injury setback and will not feature for France at the World Cup in Qatar.

The 29-year-old is yet to make an appearance for Juventus since returning for free over the summer. He resumed training with the team last week but has suffered another knee injury.

“Following yesterday and today’s medical review in Torino and Pittsburgh, it is extremely painful to inform Paul Pogba will still need recovery time from his surgery,” Pogba’s agent Rafaela Pimenta told The Athletic.

“For this reason, Paul will not be able to join Juventus squad before the World Cup break nor the French National Team in Qatar. If wishful thinking would change things, Paul would be playing tomorrow.

“But what changes things are hard work, resilience and discipline, all of which are the only things in Paul’s mind at these challenging times. Paul will continue working giving his very best to be back on the pitch for the fans and his team as soon as possible.”

Pogba is a critical member of the French national team and was part of the France world cup winning team of 2018. His absence would be a blow to Les Bleus.