Raphael Niyi Raises Alarm Over Blackmailer Threat To Leak Nude Video

Yoruba actor Raphael Niyi has claimed that someone from his team has been threatening to leak his nude video if he doesn’t grant his request.

He disclosed this in a video uploaded on Instagram on Monday, October 24.

Raphael said: “It is with a heavy heart that I come to you to tell you that I have a blackmailer on my team who is claiming to have a copy of probably nude video of me. And for three days now, he has been threatening to go online if I don’t give him something.

“I am not one that will give in to blackmail. I have told him to go ahead. I have already spoken to a couple of friends, and I want to thank them for giving me words of encouragement, my wife, my family already I told them when this happened, so please, I just want to let you know.

“In my line of work, anything can happen. If by omission, you happen to get my nude, and then you are now saying you want money with it, I don’t think it will happen with me.”