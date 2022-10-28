Real Reasons I Travelled To US – Atiku

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar has revealed that reason he is visiting the United States.

Atiku said the visit would afford him the opportunity of high-level engagements aimed at setting the pace for building an economically stronger and more secure Nigeria.

Atiku is in the US alongside some of his campaign team members like former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, former Kogi West Senator, Dino Melaye, and others.

However, Atiku said he would meet with the Nigerian and US business community while in the US.

The PDP presidential candidate said he would outline his plans and vision for Nigeria during his engagements.

Speaking through his spokesman, Paul Ibe, the former Vice President said he would be in the US for a week.

A statement by Ibe reads: “The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party and former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar on Thursday arrived in Washington DC, United States on a working visit.

“According to the statement, Atiku will be in the US for a week-long engagement that will opportune the frontline presidential candidate to share his vision for Nigeria with US business communities and young Nigerian professionals in North America.”