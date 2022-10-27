Rema’s Voice Features In Sequel of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Famous Nigerian singer Rema has revealed that his sound was used in the sequel to Marvel Studios ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,’ an American superhero film.

The singer shared a thriller of the forthcoming movie on his official social accounts on Thursday morning to alert his fans that the movie featured his voice.

“My voice on the Black Panther trailer, wow I’m speechless! Big ups everyone who took part in making this happen, Wakanda Forever! @marvelstudios @shanechubbz,” Rema captioned the teaser video he shared online.

The film Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever,’ will be released worldwide on November 11, 2022. It also features Tems’ version of ‘No Woman, No Cry’ on the soundtracks for the new movie.