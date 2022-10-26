Ronaldo Back In Manchester United Squad

Manchester United has revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo will be in the squad for their Europa League group game against Sheriff Tiraspol on Thursday.

This was confirmed by United boss Erik ten Hag on Wednesday.

Ronaldo trained with the team on Tuesday for the first time since being dropped for Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Ten Hag dropped the 37-year-old for refusing to be brought on as a late substitute in last week’s 2-0 home win over Tottenham and for walking out of the game.

Erik Ten Hag, while fielding questions from journalists during the pre-match press conference, said: “Yes, Cristiano will be in the squad on Thursday.

“I think we said everything and answered all the questions. He was out for one game, and now he is back in the squad as usual.

“It’s done. He’s back. Let’s focus on the game.”