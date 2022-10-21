Run From Abusive Marriages – Destiny Etiko Advises Women

Actress Destiny Etiko has advised women going through domestic abuse at home to escape from the marriage.

She made this known on her Instagram page and revealed that she had just lost a close friend to a violent, drunk partner.

She wrote: “If it’s not working, my sister, run oh! Because if anything happens to you now, you will be replaced sharply. No man is worth killing yourself for. Lost a dear friend because of one useless drunk. RIP B

“Relationship no be must o…. If it doesn’t favour you, please take a walk. Some men are so mean and doesn’t deserve any good woman in their life.”

Destiny Etiko’s warning is coming after Popular Lagos businessman Ikechukwu Ogbonna, also known as IVD, was arrested after the death of his wife, Bimbo.