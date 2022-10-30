Skales Orders Wife To Take Down Instagram Post

Famous Nigerian rapper, Skales has blown hot as he calls out his wife, Hasanity, for sharing a video where she mourn his mother on Instagram.

Skales’ wife had mourned her mother-in-law by sharing a video online of some of the fun times they spent together as she captioned the video; I’ll miss playing with your cheeks while affirming her love for her.

The gesture angered the rapper, as he took to social media to call out his wife, ordering that she pulled down the post.

ALSO READ: Rapper Skales Loses Mom

He told her to stop being fake and show the same care in real life.

Skales wrote: “Take this post down @her_sanity11….show the same care in real life… Stop doing this for the gram…don’t get me angry”.