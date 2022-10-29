Terror Alert: NASS Commences ‘Stop And Search’ On Vehicles Entering Premises

Following various alerts concerning security threats in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, the National Assembly on Friday night declared the commencement of a stop and search policy.

According to the National Assembly Security Committee, the National Assembly Complex is a vulnerable target for insurgent attacks.

In a notice signed by Dr. Tahir Sani, the Committee decided to adopt several proactive measures in the short and long terms.

The memo read, “One of such measures is the directive to Security Agencies and the Sergeant-at-Arms Department to ensure that, effective Monday, October 31, 2022, all vehicles coming into the National Assembly premises are thoroughly searched. This entails that the drivers of the vehicles shall by themselves open the booths of their cars and submit their vehicles to comprehensive checks.

ALSO READ: US Embassy Alerts Its Nationals Of Possible Terror Attacks In Abuja

“Honourable Members and Distinguished Senators are by this notice advised to use the Presidential gate, unless they are willing to submit themselves to this stop and search policy.

“While regretting the inconvenience that this policy may cause to our Visitors, Staff, Honourable Members, and Distinguished Senators, it is important to state that this measure is due to the exigent demands of our security challenges.”

The embassies of America, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Ireland, Bulgaria, Finland, and Germany in Abuja have alerted their citizens about a possible terror attack in Abuja.