Terror Alert: Nigeria Safer Than Before, Security Forces Have Been Proactive – Lai Mohammed

Lai Mohammed, Minister of Culture and Information, has stated that Nigeria is safer than it has been in recent times.

Mohammed said this on Tuesday during a ministerial panel session at the ongoing UNESCO media and information literacy week, in Abuja.

Speaking on the terror alert recently issued by the US and the UK, the minister stated that the warning issued by the foreign countries has created panic, adding that it is not the true position of the security situation in the country.

He also accused the media of publishing the news as clickbait.

“Some media outlets and social media personalities are usually caught spreading unverified information on their platforms just for clickbait and the attendant monetary gain,” he said.

“Talking of clickbait, this may be what informed the spread of the supposed security alert issued recently by some foreign embassies in Nigeria. One would imagine that if indeed this kind of security alert was issued, it was for the attention of citizens of the issuing countries in Nigeria.

Also Read: Insecurity: Atiku Pledges To Create State Police If Elected

“Suddenly, this alert found its way into the media, both new and traditional, thus creating panic in the polity. Schools were shut; businesses were closed; travel plans were altered; lives were disrupted. No one cared to find out about the authenticity of these alerts.

“They just published, got the benefit of massive clickbait and damned the consequences.

“Well, I can assure all that our military and other security agencies have continued to do everything possible to secure and protect Nigerians and foreigners living in Nigeria.

“Terrorists have been hard hit and put on the run. Bandits have been decimated and scattered. Our country is safer today than at any time in recent times, thanks to the sacrifice of our men and women in uniform.

“We do not discountenance the fact that terrorists, bandits and their kind would always want to do whatever it takes to disrupt our nation’s peace, security and stability. But our security forces have been proactive. Nigerians too should continue to be alert but must not panic. Like I said in a recent statement, as far as insecurity is concerned, the worst is over for Nigeria.”