Terror Alert: U.S To Evacuate Citizens, Employees In Abuja

The United States Embassy in Abuja has announced its plans to evacuate its citizens and employees in the nation’s capital. This statement was published on the Embassy’s website on Wednesday.

Recall that, the Embassy had warned that government buildings, places of worship, markets, law enforcement offices, and other densely populated areas in the nation’s capital, Abuja might be hit in the attacks.

READ ALSO: US Embassy Alerts Its Nationals Of Possible Terror Attacks In Abuja

The statement reads: “On October 25, 2022, the U.S. Department of State granted authorized departure status to Embassy Abuja, which permits the voluntary departure of family members and certain employees due to the heightened risk of terrorist attacks. The U.S. Embassy in Abuja continues to have limited ability to provide emergency assistance to U.S. citizens in Nigeria. The U.S. Consulate in Lagos continues to provide routine and emergency services to U.S. citizens in Nigeria”.

They further adviced their citizens to have a personal emergency action plan that does not rely on U.S. government assistance, monitor local media for breaking news on the security situation, and keep a low profile.