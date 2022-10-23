Three Nabbed For Providing Sim Packs, Hard Drugs To Bandits In Zamfara

The Zamfara government’s anti-thuggery standing committee has disclosed that it had arrested three individuals for allegedly providing sim packs, hard drugs, and other illegal substances as well as sexual enhancers to bandits.

The committee also arrested three other suspects for alleged phone snatching.

Bello Bakyasuwa, chairman of the committee, spoke on Sunday while handing over the suspects to security agencies in Gusau, the state capital.

The Zamfara government recently established a standing committee to complement security agencies in the fight against political thuggery and other criminal activities in the state.

“You know, after establishing this committee with representatives from security agencies by Governor Bello Matawalle, we were given mandates to fight against thuggery activities and other related crimes in the state,” he said.

“On Saturday, during a night patrol around midnight, we intercepted a vehicle along Gusau-Magami road from which we recovered 100 new sim packs, Kurkura substances, snuff, sexual enhancers and drugs.”

“You know, the state government has banned night movement in the areas the vehicle was heading to.

“One of our duties is to ensure total compliance with government’s directives in that regard.”

He also said the three other suspects were arrested for attacking celebrants at an event in the Tudun Wada area of the Gusau metropolis on Saturday evening.

“Hoodlums in Gusau metropolis now adopt a new strategy of phone snatching at ceremonies,” he said.

“After receiving a report of a similar act in the Tudun Wada area, we were able to arrest three suspects and recovered many handsets from them.

“Other suspects are now at large, but our men have been working to arrest them.”