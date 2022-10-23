Tinubu Begs Nigerians Not To Have Any Regret About Buhari

Presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress, APC in the 2023 general election, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has appealed to Nigerians not to have any regret about President Muhammadu Buhari.

Tinubu stated that they should not be deceived by critics that the President has not performed within over seven years of his administration.

Tinubu stated this in Kano while commissioning an edifice of the APC Presidential/State Campaign office along club road in the state.

According to him, “Don’t have any regret at all. Don’t allow those who don’t know the way to victory, and don’t understand the success of a nation to lie to you about Buhari or anybody. Don’t let them. Throw it back at them. Take your broom firmly and sweep Nigeria clean.

“This party will receive victory, this country will experience progress, and this office will be filled with joy come February 2023,” he said.

Tinubu continued when he said, “Those whom I think have not been adequately rewarded, I beg your pardon forget it. The time of God Almighty is the best time. God will answer your prayers and give you the ultimate and good rewards. As I stand before you, I promise that I will change the reward system once I become President Insha Allah. You will not regret ever working for our party.

“It is a joy for me to be back home in Kano. We are not conducting any rallies, we are only inspecting and talking to business groups. I will come back prepared to do a big rally,” the former Lagos State Governor however said.