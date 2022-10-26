Tinubu Is A Potential Dictator, Says Dele Momodu

Dele Momodu, the publisher of Ovation magazine, has stated that Bola Tinubu, presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), is a potential dictator.

Momodu stated this on Tuesday in an interview on Channels Television while explaining his opposition to Tinubu’s candidacy.

“He is the only governor I know who had two deputy governors and they both got into trouble,” Momodu said.

“I’m inferring dictatorship nothing else. I will never support dictatorship. I suffered under dictatorship, I was in detention, and exile for three years.”

When asked if he believes Tinubu is a dictator, Momodu said: “He is a potential dictator, let me use that word.”