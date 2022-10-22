Tinubu Won’t Break Away From Foundation Buhari Built – Keyamo

Spokesperson for the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council, Festus Keyamo, has stated that the presidential candidate of the party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu will not break away from the foundation President Muhammadu Buhari laid down for Nigeria.

Keyamo stated this during an interview on Channels TV’s Politics Today on Friday.

He said, “Asiwaju will not break away from the foundation Buhari laid down. Standing on the foundation laid by this government is the connection we are looking for. The connection between the Buhari government and the incoming government; by the grace of God Tinubu’s government.

“It is simple; it’s just to begin to build on that foundation. There are critical areas we need to look at. For example, in the area of power the average consumption is about 40,000 megawatts. Now this government has laid a foundation for power sector. What is that foundation?

“There are critical assets, critical infrastructure that have been built as we speak. Those infrastructure will be completed before we handover in May 2023. You talk about the Zangeru hydro, Mambila and some other ones. These are critical assets that have been developed that will bring about other 4,000 megawatts into the national grid. By the time Asiwaju takes over, his point for power will concentrate on distribution network.”