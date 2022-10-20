U-17 Women’s World Cup: We’re Going For A Win Against USA – Olowookere

Bankole Olowookere, the head coach of Flamingos, is confident his side can defeat the USA when both sides meet in the quarter-finals of the U-17 Women’s World Cup in India.

The Flamingos started the tournament with a defeat against Germany but went on to win their remaining two group games, beating New Zealand 4-0 and Chile 2-1 to set up the last eight epic battle against the Americans, who topped Group A with seven points.

The match is scheduled for the DY Patil Stadium on Friday.

“As a coach, I have achieved getting to the quarter-finals of the World Cup, but as Nigeria, we have not reached the final journey,” Olowookere stated on NFF TV.

“The best we have ever gotten at the U-17 Women’s World Cup is the quarter-final stage, I’m here to create a lot of upsets and set new records.

“We need to work hard to get to the semi-final and set a new record for the U-17 team.”

He added, “We respect the USA team. They are a superpower in female football. I am watching them closely. They play well and score many goals. I have to be careful about playing them.

“I am going for the win, but I have to look at our loopholes and try to correct some of the things we are not doing right. By the time we are done with all these, we have what it takes to defeat the USA.”