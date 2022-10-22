UAE Imposes Visa Ban On Nigerians, Rejects Pending Applications

Nigerians are no longer eligible for visas to the United Arab Emirates, according to the country’s immigration authorities, who further stated that all applications have been denied and declared that application fees were non-refundable.

The announcement was made on Friday in a notice issued to its trade partners in Nigeria including travel agencies.

Although no reason was given for the ban, Dubai authorities declared that all applications were on-hold until issues between the UAE government and the Nigerian government were resolved.

The latest decision by the UAE immigration authorities is for all Nigerians seeking to travel to the UAE.

“All Dubai applications submitted are now rejected. It is general for Nigerians and approvals are on hold at the moment.

“Kindly advise your clients to resubmit C2=A0 applications when the issue is resolved between both governments,” the notice to Nigerian travel agents declared.

According to The PUNCH, a source from Wakanow, who confirmed the story said, “It is true, it was issued yesterday. The Dubai immigration did not state when the ban would be lifted but for now, everything is on hold.”

Another customer representative from Air Peace, who spoke to The PUNCH said that the airline is still flying to Dubai with those who already have a valid visa.

The representative added that if any changes were to occur as regards flight for Nigerians, it would be duly communicated, adding that no issue had been raised at the moment.