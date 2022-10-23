US Embassy Alerts Its Nationals Of Possible Terror Attacks In Abuja

The United States of America Embassy in Abuja has disclosed that it will offer reduced services until further notice due to an elevated risk of terror attacks in Nigeria, specifically in the country’s capital.

This statement was published on the Embassy’s website on Sunday to warn its nationals to avoid all non-essential travel and movement, stay alert, avoid crowds, review personal security plans, keep their cell phones charged, and carry proper identification.

“There is an elevated risk of terror attacks in Nigeria, specifically in Nigeria. Targets may include, but are not limited to, government buildings, places of worship, schools, markets, shopping malls, hotels, bars, restaurants, athletic gatherings, transport terminals, law enforcement facilities, and international organizations.”