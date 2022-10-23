We Have No Reason Not To Deliver President In 2023 — Adamu

National Chairman of the All Progressive Congress, APC, Abdullahi Adamu has stated that the ruling party has no reason or excuses not to deliver the presidency and other positions in the forthcoming elections.

Adamu stated this when he accompanied the party’s Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to commission an edifice of the party’s Presidential/State campaign office along club road in Kano State on Saturday.

Also Read: 2023: APC Has Damaged Nigeria, Not A Party To Support – Atiku Tells Nigerians

The party Chairman said, “It is not over until it is over. We don’t contemplate. We have no option than victory and for victory to come our way we must work hard to earn it.

“No excuses, your party is the party in government and the opposition wins the election only when the party in government fails.

“We have 22 states out of 36. We have no reasons, whatsoever not to deliver our President, Governor of Kano, all National and state assemblies,” the party’s National Chairman, Adamu however stated.