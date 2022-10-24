Well Digger Dies From Suffocation During Well Evacuation In Lagos

A local well digger has been declared dead in the Ipakodo area of Ikorodu, Lagos state, due to suffocation minutes after entering a well.

The diseased well digger was contracted to evacuate a well because some chemicals had mixed with the water. The digger went into the well, and, minutes later, suffocated.

The Public Relations Officer for Lagos State Police Command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, announced the death through his Twitter page, disclosing that investigation had begun on the case.

ALSO READ: Police Arrest Two Over Assault Of Lady In Nasarawa

He also advised citizens always to put their safety first.

“Somewhere in Ipakodo, a local well digger was contracted to evacuate a well because some chemicals had mixed with the water. The well digger went into the well, and minutes later, suffocated. Investigation is ongoing.

“Please, endeavor to always put personal safety first.”