What Tech Influencers have to say about Infinix ZERO 20

A key feature, smartphone lovers look out for in smartphones is the camera Megapixel. Infinix has earned a bragging right with the launch of its Zero 20 device, the tech giant launched industry’s first 60mp OIS front facing camera and tech critics across the globe can’t stop talking about it.

Designed for storytellers and photography lovers, the ZERO 20 offers an industry-first 60MP OIS premium front-facing camera experience, improvements in vlogging features, and self-capture photography capabilities. Whether in motion, day or night, the ZERO 20 front camera guarantees a stable for a more realistic capturing experience utilizing auto-focus for ultra-clear shots.

Supersaf acknowledged that the zero 20 is industy’s first 60MP OIS front camera which also has Autofocus. He added that, now having that large sensor is going to mean better low light selfies. Having OIS is going to mean stable footage when you’re vlogging.

Tech critic, Tim Schofiled also had this to say about the zero 20- very premium and sturdy, it has metal frame which allows for the parts on the inside to operate as the antenna.

Another Tech critic, Unbox Theraphy acknowledged that the 60MP OIS front facing camera of the zero 20 is industry’s highest pixel count on a front- facing camera.

