Wike Reappoints Sacked Aide As Senior Special Assistant

Harold Koko has been reappointed as the Senior Special Assistant on protocol to the governor by Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike.

This was contained in a special government announcement on Sunday and signed by Kelvin Ebiri, media aide to the state governor.

According to the statement, “The appointment takes immediate effect.”

Governor Wike had sacked Koko alongside his Chief of Staff, Emeka Woke, but the latter had since been reappointed.

The governor did not give reasons for his earlier decision to sack the two top government officials.