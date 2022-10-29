With Current Crop Of Presidential Candidates, Whoever Wins Will Perform – Olisa Metuh

Olisa Metuh, a former spokesperson of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has claimed that with the current presidential candidates, Nigeria is assured of quality leadership.

The former PDP chieftain, who spoke on Channels Television on Friday, stated that there are capable candidates contesting for the presidency.

Metuh also said the manifestos of candidates he has seen show that whoever wins will do well for the nation.

“Never in history have we had the caliber of people that we have. We have lots of candidates; about six to seven of them are very good,” he said.

Also Read: Atiku Won’t Disobey Court Orders As President – Ologbondiyan

“This is good for our democracy and if we look into their affairs, what they are preaching and their manifesto, any of them that wins the election and forms a national government, we believe they will do well for the country.

“The time for division [and] the time for differences have gone. This is the time to build; it’s the time for peace.

“We won’t get it wrong. We have Kwankwaso, Sowore, Tinubu, Peter Obi. We won’t get it wrong.”