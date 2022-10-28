You Are An Hypocrite – Uche Maduagwu To Yomi Makun After He Said Ladies Dress Inappropriately

Controversial Nollywood actor Uche Maduagwu has taken to social media to slam celebrity fashion designer Yomi Makun after he called out women over exposing too much skin.

Taking to his Instagram story, Yomi tackled ladies and said there is an increase in the level at which women dress inappropriately.

Responding, Actor Uche Maduagwu berated Yomi Casual over his address on women’s outfits as he inferred that women are free to dress whichever way they like, but has never come out to criticise celebrities who dress inappropriately.

He wrote: “Yomi is writing poem to criticize dressing of ladies he saw at supermarket. But has never come out to criticize celebs who dress inappropriately on social media, OJU AYE YI PO.”