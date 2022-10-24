Yvonne Jegede Frightened By “Impending Lagos Floods”

Nigerian actress Yvonne Jegede has stated that floods could be coming to Lagos after noticing an increase in the sea level at Third Mainland Bridge.

Yvonne wondered why the current increase in the sea level at Third Mainland Bridge wasn’t making the news yet.

In an Instagram video, she asked if provisions have been made for the people should the flood eventually hit Lagos noting how it has ravaged many states across the country.

ALSO READ: Actress Yvonne Jegede Recounts How She Was Almost Robbed On Third Mainland Bridge

She said: “Guys, good morning. I just saw a video of Third Mainland Bridge.

“The water below Third Mainland Bridge has risen really high. And I’m still wondering why this is not news. And that means there’s flood coming to Lagos. It’s scary.

“So, I need to understand why it’s not news and if there are provisions for people if it comes. Because, it’s here. You can see it. You can see the video.

“And I’m not even trying to scare anybody but I, personally, I am scared.

“You guys please, let me know what you think”