2023: APC Lucky To Have Tinubu, He’ll Win Presidential Election – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has declared that the All Progressives Congress, APC, will win the 2023 presidential election.

Buhari expressed that APC was lucky to have Tinubu as its presidential candidate.

He spoke in the United Kingdom while reacting to the chances of APC winning the presidential election in 2023.

Asked about APC’s chances of not winning in 2023, Buhari said: “What are the chances of my party not winning the election? We are going to win the election.

“Tinubu, the presidential candidate, a very well-known politician in the country, was a two-term governor in Lagos State, the most resourceful state and the most visited state.

“So, I think the party was lucky to get him to be the candidate.”