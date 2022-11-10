2023: Atiku, Obi Have Nothing To Offer Nigerians – Shettima

Vice Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Kashim Shettima, has stated that the presidential candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, and his Labour Party (LP) counterpart, Peter Obi, have nothing to offer to Nigerians.

Shettima spoke on Thursday in Abuja, during a one-day symposium on dissecting the Asiwaju manifesto “Renewed Hope 2023: Action Plan for a better Nigeria.”

He stated that the 2023 presidential election will be a watershed in Nigeria’s history, saying “Obi has nothing to offer apart from dubious statistics.”

Speaking further during the event, Shettima also expressed that Atiku and Obi would be defeated by the APC presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, arguing the latter has superior ideas.