2023 Election: Wike Vows To Provide Logistics Support For Kwankwaso

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has promised the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, Rabiu Kwankwaso to provide logistics support for his campaign for the 2023 polls.

Wike made this known on Monday at the inauguration of Mgbutanwo Internal Roads in Emohua Local Government Area of the state, as he invited the presidential candidate to launch the project.

Wike who described Kwankwaso as a “friend and brother,” said that the presidential candidate means well for Nigeria.

He revealed that himself alongside the G5 governors of the Peoples Democratic Party, known now as the ‘Integrity Group’ would only support what is in the best interest of the party.

He said, “What we require is a man who will put Nigeria together. We of the ‘Integrity Group’ will continue to support what is right and what will help this country.

“So when you win remember us, remember us in Rivers State.”

Wike added that he was one of the few people that met Kwankwaso, who was a former PDP member, not to leave the party because he knew he was an asset to the PDP, especially in Kano State.

“I remember when I went to meet you in your house in Abuja to plead with you not to leave the party (PDP) because I knew you were an asset to the party. Even when they told me to leave you alone, I refused,” he added.

He also pledged ‘logistics support’ for Kwankwaso’s campaign in Rivers.

On Thursday last week, Wike also pledged to support the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi with logistics for his campaign in the state.