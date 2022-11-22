2023 Elections: Group Urges Women To Vote For Female Candidates

The Nigerian Women Trust Fund has called on women to vote for female candidates in the 2023 elections.

The executive officer of the group, Mufaliat Fijabi, during a sensitisation visit to the Garki Market in Abuja, said Nigeria needs women in government, adding that women would bring a new approach to improve the quality of life of citizens.

“It cannot be denied that the democracy practised in Nigeria has not been encouraging for women. For many years, women’s inclusion in politics has been dwindling, democracy has been going backwards instead of forward,” she said

Present at the sensitizatuon was the deputy director in charge of the Gender Relations Division at the Independent National Electoral Commission, Victoria Eta-Messi.

She told the women that voting of fellow women into elective positions would aid the quality of their lives in terms of healthcare, agriculture, business and access to funds, grants and loans.

Eta-Messi discouraged the women from vote selling and mortgaging of their conscience and future on mundane things.

“Vote for people who will not forget you when they win the next elections. This is for the sake of your children and your grandchildren,” she said.