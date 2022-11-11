2023 Elections: ‘We Must Not Disappoint Nigerians’ – INEC Boss

Professor Mahmood Yakubu, Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has expressed worry over the growing trend of attacks on the commission’s facilities.

He made this concern known at an emergency meeting with members of the inter-agency consultative committee on election security on Friday in Abuja.

Speaking at the meeting, the INEC boss asked that “urgent and decisive steps” be taken because “as we all know, a peaceful campaign heralds a peaceful election”.

“Nigerians are watching us. The world is watching us. We must never disappoint them. The attempt to sabotage or weaken our resolve will not deter us from conducting transparent elections in which only the votes cast by Nigerians will determine winners of elections,” he said.