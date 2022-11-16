2023 Grammy: Burna Boy, Tems Receive Nominations

Afrobeats star, and Grammy award winner, Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, widely known as Burna Boy, has received two nominations in the upcoming 2023 Grammy Awards.

Odogwu was nominated in the “Best Global Music Performance” category for his “Last Last” single alongside; Arooj Aftab and Anoushka, Matt B and Eddy Kenzo, Rocky Dawuni featuring Blvk H3ro, Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini and Nomcebo Zikode.

He also received a nomination in the “Best Global Music Album” album for his “Love, Damini” Album alongside; Berklee Indian Ensemble, Angélique Kidjo and Ibrahim Maalouf, Anoushka Shankar, Metropole Orkest and Jules Buckley featuring Manu Delago and Masa Takumi.

The Grammy double nomination comes days after Burna Boy won ‘Best African Act’ at the MTV EMAS 2022.

Tems also made the list for the Best Melodic Rap Performance category for her contribution on Future’s Wait For U.