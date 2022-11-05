2023: I Will Vote Peter Obi – Mr Macaroni Declares

Popular skit maker Adebowale Adedayo, known by his stage name Mr. Macaroni has announced that he will not campaign for politicians but will vote Labour Party’s candidate Peter Obi in the upcoming 2023 presidential elections.

He made this known through a tweet from his verified Twitter handle this afternoon, erasing any doubt about who he will vote for in the 2023 elections.

ALSO READ: ENDSARS: Falz, Mr Macaroni, Sowore, Present At #EndSARSmemorial

He wrote: “I do not and will not campaign for Politicians. I cannot force or beg any Nigerian to vote for a particular candidate but come 2023, the person that I will cast my vote for is Peter Obi!!

“And that is final on this matter!!

“Enough is Enough!!!”