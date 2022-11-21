2023: Ortom Launches Branded Vehicles, Excludes Atiku’s Picture

The photograph of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, was noticeably missing on the party’s branded vehicles for campaigns for the 2023 general election in Benue State.

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State had on Monday distributed 46 branded vehicles to the PDP State Campaign Council members as well as Local Government Campaign Committees ahead of the coming elections, boasting that the party was poised to record a clean sweep of the elections in the state.

The Governor who doubles as the Chairman of the State Campaign Council assured that the party would not leave anything to chance as he urged all members to work hard to ensure they deliver at their respective polling units.

Read also: 2023: Atiku Is Nigerians’ Best Option — Liyel Imoke

Addressing a meeting of the State Campaign Council members, party candidates, State Working Campaign Committees, Local Government Party Chairmen, Council Chairmen and Local Government Coordinators of the Party held in Makurdi, the Governor prompted members of the party to ensure rancour free campaigns in their areas.

Ortom advised party members against embarking on campaign of calumny and acrimony saying since the party had no rival in the state, victory at the polls is assured.

He said, “we are embarking on campaign of issues, because we have done well as a government and party so we will convincingly win the election in Benue state because we have no rivals.”

The chairman frowned at the manner at which the opposition party was defacing the major roundabout leading into the state with posters despite repeated warnings that the area had been leased out to an organisation that had branded the roundabout. He forewarned those behind the act to desist.

Ortom expressed concern over the fact that the opposition were pulling down PDP campaigns posters in the state warning the orchestrators to be prepared to face the law if apprehended.

He enjoined all parties in the state to desist from any act that could overheat the polity but go about their campaigns in line with the laid down rules affirming that his government would provide a level playing field for all political parties to go about their political activities in the state.

The vehicles unveiled were distributed to PDP campaign coordinators across the 23 Local Government Areas of Benue state .