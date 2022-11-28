2023 Polls: ‘Don’t Give Opposition Chances To Win’- APC Governors

Governor of Borno State, Babagana Zulum has prompted the people and members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to ensure they deliver their units during the 2023 general elections.

While inaugurating the 887-member APC Campaign Council in Maiduguri yesterday, Zulum urged them to ensure a peaceful campaign adding that the state had received special attention from the federal government, with Kashim Shettima, a Borno indigene, as the APC vice-presidential candidate.

He said it made it necessary for the state to show special thanks to the party with a resounding victory at all levels during the poll.

The governor mentioned that Borno had remained an APC state, assuring that it would continue in that light in 2023.

Zulum, listed the successes recorded by his administration in various sectors in the state and explained that he would consolidate on the achievements and even do more if re-elected in 2023.

He said that his administration would also partner with the federal government to revive oil exploration in Lake Chad and the completion of Biu dam project

He said priority will be given to female education and that they would employ 3,000 teachers and 1,500 health workers to ensure adequate teachers and health workers in the state

“We will build a nursing school in Gwoza and Monguno,” Zulum said.