2023 Polls: If Elected, I Won’t Disappoint Niger Delta – Tinubu

Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has guaranteed the people of Niger Delta of his commitment to the development of the region.

He promised to work to speed up the development of the region, saying he would engage in regular consultations with the leaders to implement initiatives and projects to aid the region.

Tinubu mentioned this at a meeting in the presence of traditional rulers from the kingdom led by the Pere of Gbaramotu Kingdom, His Royal Highness, Oboro Gbaraun II and other leaders of the region on Friday in Oporoza, Gbaramotu Kingdom in Delta State.

The candidate stated that he “bagged the second traditional title in two days – the ‘Iyelawei’ of Gbaramotu – meaning the torchbearer of the kingdom”.

He added , “I’m one of you. My wife is a daughter of the Niger Delta. Your in-law is also your son. No be so,” the APC presidential candidate asked in Pidgin English to which the mammoth crowd yelled “Na so.”

“The man standing before you will implement whatever he promised. You need honesty; you need the commitment to perform. I embody both.

“I know the road and I will carry the Niger Delta people along. We will consult your leaders for the development of Gbaramotu Kingdom and other associated communities.”

Tinubu said he was aware the Warri- Escravos/Gbaramotu road had been awarded, pledging to ensure the completion of the road by getting the contractor involved to deliver on the project.

He added that if elected, the Ministry of Niger Delta and the Niger Delta Development Commission will serve the full purpose for which they were established.

While recieving Asiwaju Tinubu in his palace, the Pere of Gbaramotu showered praises on the APC candidate, praying for his success in the presidential election.

The traditional ruler urged Tinubu to ensure the establishment of a deep sea port in Gbaramotu, an industrial park in Ogidigben, and good roads and bridges leading into the kingdom if elected.

Tinubu was accompanied to the kingdom by the Deputy Senate President and APC governorship candidate in Delta State, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, Governors Abdullahi Ganduje and Mai Mala Buni of Kano and Yobe states, Minister of State, Petroleum Resources Timiprey Sylva, Minister of State, Labour Festus Keyamo and former Speaker of the House of Representatives Hon. Dimeji Bankole, among others.