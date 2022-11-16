2023 Presidency: Tinubu, APC Chieftains Meet With CAN Leadership

The leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) met with Bola Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, on Wednesday in Abuja.

The gathering is the second part of the presidential interaction session for CAN.

The APC candidate was accompanied by his wife, Oluremi along with the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, governors, federal lawmakers, and a few party chieftains.

At the meeting, Tinubu assuaged concerns over his same-faith ticket by informing the CAN leadership that his intention to run for the country’s top post is in accordance with the country’s Constitution.

“I seek to become Nigerian president not on religious grounds but on the Constitution. Thanks to the body for the invitation to candidates to speak of their plans for the nation,” he said.

“I believe in the need for a secular government and for us to work in the interest of the country just as I did in Lagos State by returning the missionary schools to the rightful owners.

“I never chased people out of Lagos. My choice of Shettima is borne out of the urgent need to address the challenges facing the country as Shettima possesses strong leadership abilities which he exhibited when he was the governor of Borno State. I wanted a progressive government that was why I selected Shettima.

“Choosing a Christian running mate would have been easy but that is not the case. We have urgent challenges that do not depend on religious leanings but on the best of hands that can address it.”