2023 Presidency: Too Early To Predict Who Succeeds Buhari – Peller

It is too early to determine who would succeed President Muhammadu Buhari, according to Honourable Shina Abiola Peller, a member of the House of Representatives from Oyo State’s Iseyin/Itesiwaju/Kajola/Iwajowa federal constituency.

This disclosure was made by the lawmaker on Saturday in a statement that was made available to the media.

Peller urged the youth to stop considering the presidential election to be the most significant event. Peller is the Accord candidate for the Oyo North senatorial district in 2023.

The presidential election, Peller continued, should be viewed as the least significant of all elections.

He continued by saying it is troubling that, with 98 days till the 2023 elections, many Nigerians are looking for a presidential candidate to serve as their messiah rather than cooperating peacefully to create a viable system that benefits everyone.

“Who becomes president of Nigeria should not be the first thought on people’s minds,” according to Peller.

He, however, said that he has the conviction that the youths, especially the students, can determine who wins the election because they have the population.

He urged the youths to use their numbers and might to choose trustworthy leaders in 2023.

Peller said, “I believe that the presidential election is not the most important in Nigeria. What is most important now is to develop a system that works for everybody.

“A single man can not make up a system. The president is just a component of the system and can’t singlehandedly address critical issues affecting us as a country.

“It is too early for anyone to predict that confidently, by January 1, 2023, people would know whose chances are brightest. The president is just one person out of the system, he can’t veto critical issues affecting us as a country.”