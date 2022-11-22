Resume Voters Registration, Court Orders INEC

A Federal High Court, Abuja, has on Tuesday ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to immediately resume the Continuous Voters Registration (CVR) exercise.

The presiding judge, Justice Inyang Ekwo said the exercise ought to last untill 90 days before the 2023 elections.

Ekwo urged INEC to ensure that eligible Nigerians were not deprived the opportunity to have their voter card for the forthcoming polls.

Justice Ekwo held that it was the constitutional responsibility of the electoral umpire to make adequate provision for the exercise in accordance with the Nigerian law.

“The case of the plaintiffs succeeds on merit,” he declared.

According to reports, Anajat Salmat and three others had sued INEC as sole defendant in a suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/1343/2022.

In the originating summons filed before the court, the plaintiffs argued that INEC cannot stop the CVR contrary to the stipulated provisions of the constitution.

In June 2021, the commission launched a portal where Nigerians can register or request to update their voter information before they complete the process physically at designated centres.

INEC had earlier fixed June 30 as the deadline for the CVR ahead of the 2023 elections.