2023: Vote Peter Obi For President, He Has No Baggage – PDP Chairman In Russia Advises Nigerians

The chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Russia and president of Nigerian Community Russia, Dr. Maurice Okoli, has declared support for the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi.

Dr. Okoli made this known In a statement on Sunday, November 27, adding that Obi doesn’t have baggage like the other presidential candidates.

He described Obi as a man of impeccable character and urged Nigerians to vote for Obi in the 2023 presidential election.

According to Okoli, Obi has awakened the consciousness of the Nigerian youth, stressing that they have trusted him with their future to get them the new Nigeria of their dreams.

Dr. Okoli said: “If the corrupt ruling class rigs him out of the presidency of Nigeria, what we are witnessing now will be a child play on what to come. Nigerians should think.

“For revolution to take place there must be revolutionary situations. We are gradually getting to that situation. The ruling class must be very careful.

“I am aware that we black people like to live in self denial. We are mostly not honest to ourselves. And once you are dishonest to your self you can neither be honest to others nor to your God. “Looking at the precarious and dangerous situation of things in Nigeria, will we be honest to ourselves?. Nigerians should think.

ALSO READ: Peter Obi Arrives Ibadan For Campaign, Despite FG Grounding His OBIdient Aircraft

“It is only an educated person without character that will not support Peter Obi. As a matter of fact, an illiterate with character is better than an educated person without character.” He lamented that the country is drifting close to the cliff, emphasizing that all hands must be on deck to ensure Obi’s victory at the polls.

Dr Okoli faulted the Muslim/Muslim ticket of the All Progressives (APC), saying such is not needed in a religiously divided country like Nigeria.

He said: “If Nigerians allows him to rig himself to the presidency, what we are witnessing under the present APC Presidency will be a child play to what to come.”

On the choice of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar as PDP Presidential candidate, Okoli said: “PDP chose a Presidential candidate who is a Fulani Northern Muslim for another eight years after a Fulani Northern Muslim will be finishing his eight years as the president of Nigeria. This is in a country being choked by the cry of peace, unity, equity, justice and fairness.”