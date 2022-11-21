21 Teenagers Abducted From A Farm In Katsina Have Been Released – Police

Kidnappers have released 21 teenagers abducted from a farm in Mairuwa in the Faskari Local Government Area of Katsina State.

Recall that Information Nigeria reported that teenagers were kidnapped on the farm five days ago.

The police spokesman in the state, Gambo Isa, disclosed their release on Saturday in a statement but did not state if those involved paid a ransom or not.

“It is with great joy that I announce the release of all the 21 abducted teenage workers that were kidnapped while working on farmland at Kamfanin Mai Lafiya village in Faskari Local Government Area of Katsina State.

“They have already been reunited with their families, while investigation is on-going,” Mr Isa stated.