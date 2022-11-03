3 Days Before Hand Over To Incoming Governor, Oyetola Appoints 30 Permanent Secretaries

Governor of Osun State, Adegboyega Oyetola, has appointed 30 civil servants as Permanent Secretaries (PS).

The names of the appointees were listed in a statement signed by the Head of Service, Festus Oyebade on Thursday.

Read also: Oyetola Appointing Cronies As Perm Secs – Adeleke Alleges

The statement said those appointed as PS would fill existing vacancies in the State Civil Service.

Those appointed include; Engr. Kamoru A. Babalola, Engr. S. O. Ajao, M. A. K. Jimoh, R. A. Popoola, D. O. Ogunrinde, J. K. Odediran, Oyesiku Adelu, Babajide Falade, Funmilola Oyewole, O.A. Ogundun, Bukola Aderibigbe, Taiwo Oladunjoye. A. A Oni,Lekan Babalola, Sola Akinsola.

Others are; K.N. Akintola, J. S. Adekomi, Jibola Falode, AY Esan, C O Falade, C O Fasina, Gbemisola Fayoyin, MA Olawale. SA Raji, Kunle Adebayo, TO Akinwumi, Richard Oyegbami, Fatai Adekilekun, M.O. Obidiya and I. A Babalola.