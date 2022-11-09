74 Hospitalised As Thugs Attack Atiku’s Convoy In Maiduguri

At least 74 persons were hospitalised, with over 100 vehicles vandalised as hoodlums stormed the campaign rally and attacked the convoy of presidential candidate of the PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar in Maiduguri.

The PDP spokesperson, Dino Melaye disclosed this on Wednesday at rally, as he pointed accusing fingers at the All Progressives Congress (APC) for trying to stop their campaign in the state.

Also Read: Terrorism: Ortom Has Spoken Bitter Truth, Atiku Has Questions To Answer – Fani-Kayode

He said “They deployed their thugs to attack our convoys with stones, sticks, machetes as we left the Shehu’s palace to come to the Ramat Square, all in an attempt to stop our rally.”

He lamented that the “thugs were deployed strategically to attack our supporters. But we want to assure them that nobody can stop us.”