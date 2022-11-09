95% Of Oyo Votes For Tinubu Achievable, Says Teslim Folarin

Teslim Folarin, senator representing Oyo central, has boasted that Bola Tinubu, presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), will get a significant number of votes in Oyo state.

He stated that the 95 percent votes projected for Tinubu by the APC campaign council in Oyo is realisable.

According to NAN, Kehinde Olaosebikan, director of public affairs, APC presidential and governorship campaign council in Oyo, quoted the senator as saying this in a statement.

Also Read: Tinubu, Model Of New Nigeria We Crave – Adamu Garba

The senator, who is a coordinator of the APC presidential campaign in the state, reportedly said this on Tuesday when he hosted the leadership of the contact and mobilisation committee of APC presidential campaign council in the south-west, led by Mutiu Are.

Folarin, who is the gubernatorial candidate in the State, also said the people of Oyo are “solidly” behind Tinubu’s presidential bid and would vote massively for APC in the 2023 general election.

The senator revealed that he had enlisted over 100,000 members to mobilise support for Tinubu and other candidates of the party across polling units in the state.

Folarin also said the party in Oyo is leaving no stone unturned in its determination to secure a win for Tinubu.