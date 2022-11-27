A Vote For Tinubu Is Vote For Women Upliftment – Aisha Buhari

Aisha Buhari, wife of President Muhammadu Buhari has revealed that voting for Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate in the 2023 election, will guarantee employment for Nigerian women and youths.

Aisha, who is also the grand patron of the Tinubu/Shettima Campaign team, spoke on Saturday at the launch of the South-South APC Women and Youths Presidential Campaign Rally in Calabar.

The first lady, who spoke through the wife of the APC Presidential Candidate, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, also assured the teaming APC supporters of better things to come.

“A vote for Tinubu/Shettima in the forthcoming election is a vote for progress, for unity and progress of Nigeria.

“Our husbands have both previously served as governors and we were first ladies of our respective states.

“It is easy to confirm that we have always been alive to our responsibilities by being sensitive to the needs of our people and keeping our husbands informed about developments around us.

“My sister and I hereby assure you that you can count on us as you are partners in progress, that you can trust us to ensure that issues which matter to you are kept in the front burner.

“We are fully committed to making sure that women issues are given priority in the next administration by God’s grace, a vote for Tinubu/Shettima is the vote for the upliftment of women and a vote for the creation of an enabling environment for our youth to thrive” she said.

Aisha who commended the show of love, solidarity and support by the South-South APC youths, assured of her unweaving loyalty and commitment to their course.

“So, the youth we have not forgotten you. We are assuring you that you will be carried along every step of the way in this new administration,” she said.

The president’s wife also assured that Tinubu would be constantly reminded of the plight of the less privileged in the society.

“We will ensure that our husbands are constantly reminded about the plight of the less privileged and the need to empower and uplift our women,” she said.