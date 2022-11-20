A Witch Called Me Twice To Warn Me – Toke Makinwa Reveals

Television host, Toke Makinwa has spoken of an experience where she spoke to an alleged witch.

During an episode of her Podcast, Toke Moments with Tania Omotayo, she opened up on how a witch called her twice.

According to her, the old woman who called herself a witch told her that a lot of people were bringing her names to her.

Toke added that the witch called her back at an odd hour after she failed to return her call.

“True story, someone tried me but they forgot I am ‘Iya Ijo’ in church.

“An old woman from Ile Ife called me and said she is a witch.

“She told me to call her back but I didn’t and she called me back at 2A.M.

“She told me that people were bringing my names to her.”