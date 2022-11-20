Abiodun To Nigerians: Let’s Confront Nigeria’s Challenges Together

The governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun, has urged Nigerians to take action and address the many issues the nation is now facing, emphasising that no issue is insurmountable.

The request was made by Abiodun at the 67th Annual Convention of the Foursquare Church, which was held at Church Camp in Ajebo, in the state’s Obafemi Owode Local Government Area.

He acknowledged that the society was facing security issues like as terrorism, banditry, kidnapping, and cultism, among others, and said that the nation could overcome these issues if the population united.

“Our congregation must be conscientised on this Biblical injunction even as our society is afflicted with all manners of ills ranging from insurgency, kidnapping, cultism, banditry, sexual assaults and a host of others.

“The role of the church as the conscience of the nation is an age-long fact which has become the guiding light for any society that desires development. It is, therefore, imperative that the love of God be extended to all, while people are implored to eschew bitterness.

“More so, the church as an organ of socialization is ever relevant, especially in propagating moral ethics in the society. For this reason, the church is enjoined to work harder in its responsibility by condemning the use of violence by individuals or groups to seek redress as this is enshrined in the Bible”, the governor stated.

He reaffirmed that his administration will continue to support the interreligious tolerance that already exists in the state as well as launch projects and programmes that would foster respect for one another’s religious freedoms.

He also urged the church to continue to pray fervently for the nation’s unity in order to have successful, peaceful, free, fair, and credible elections.

The governor suggested that while the convention provides a venue to assess the church’s development, God’s people should attempt to understand one another better and situate their long-term objectives within the larger context of society.

“The church must be proactive and promote positive ideals, virtues and values that will help us optimize the developmental opportunities being created by the existing democratic platform just as our administration is determined to ensure the successful implementation of the ‘Building our Future Together’ Agenda and individual prosperity for all our citizens”, Abiodun added.

He, therefore, called on the people to play their part in politics by exercising their franchise during the forthcoming 2023 general elections, while charging the youths to be weary of politicians who may want to use them to cause violence and parents to rein in their children to desist from being uses as thugs.