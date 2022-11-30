About 90% Of Boko Haram Insurgents Eliminated – Borno Govt. Reveals

The Borno State government has revealed that 90 percent of hardened Boko Haram insurgents have been eliminated.

Since 2009, Boko Haram terrorists have killed tens of thousands of people and displaced millions in northern Nigeria, creating one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises.

Speaking to journalists on Tuesday at the Hajj Camp in Maiduguri, the Special Adviser on Security to the Borno State government, Brig. Gen Abdulrasaq Ishaq (rtd), said about 90 percent of hard-line Boko Haram insurgents had died.

ALSO READ: ISWAP Kills 23 Boko Haram Members In Ambush

On his part, the Theatre Commander, Operation Hadin Kai, Major-General Christopher Musa, said 82,237 outlaws and their families had surrendered so far, out of which 16,577 were active male fighters, 52,44 men, women, and 96 children.

He noted that of the 276 kidnapped Chibok girls, 57 escaped, 117 were released and 11 were rescued in 2022.

Musa also said that eleven of the Chibok girls who recently escaped captivity presently have 25 children, adding that, in all, 180 girls were out of captivity while 96 remained in the custody of the terrorists.