Actively Participate In Making Obi The Next President – Adebanjo Urges ‘Obidients’

Ayo Adebanjo, leader of Afenifere, has asked the supporters of the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi to actively participate in making him the next president.

The Yoruba leader stated this on Thursday at a book launch organised by Alaigbo Development Foundation (ADF).

“It is no longer a tea party. Those who are there do not want to leave but we will kick them out. I want your action, don’t let the opponents intimidate you,” he said.

“Make sure you get people into the ‘Obidient’ movement every day. Make sure you vote as an eligible voter and make their money useless that day.

“I have found in Peter Obi a person that would cool me down for a better tomorrow. Your future is in your hands and your positive action will make Peter Obi the next president.”